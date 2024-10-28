Is Kamala running out of time while Trump dances his way to votes?

Donald Trump is going all-in on the spectacle—most recently, in a Madison Square Garden rally that felt more like a rock concert than a campaign stop. Trump’s message? He’s aiming to “win” blue state New York with a few dance moves and a lot of bravado. However, many are terming it to be one of the most vile rallies ever. Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Madison Square Rally in New York; Kamala Harris at a barber shop in Philadelphia

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to reach undecided voters in the campaign’s final days in biggest deciding factor of 2024 - Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris has been hitting more intimate venues, leaning into small theatres and church gatherings, hoping for those deep connections. While she’s tackling serious topics, drawing on her experience as a prosecutor and senator, Trump is swaying crowds with nostalgia, making PR moments at McDonald's and convincing the world that he's won even before the contest.

With time running out, Harris is doubling down on her message, hoping it resonates as much as Trump’s stage presence. As Election Day approaches, it’s a battle of strategy versus spectacle—and Trump, it seems, is banking on the power of a dance floor to seal the deal.

Even as Trump is surrounded by friendly crowd and millions of bucks Kamala Harris is fielding tough questions, trying to keep it lowkey.

Harris’ campaign clock has been ticking faster than most. After President Joe Biden’s unexpected exit from the race just three months ago, Harris is still busy introducing herself to voters. Unlike traditional candidates with years to establish themselves, she’s playing catch-up, trying to win over voters in record time. The VP has shifted from large rallies full of energy to smaller, more personal settings like church services and quiet theatres, aiming to show the “real” Kamala.

“I’ve lived a full life,” she told her Michigan audience. “I’m a wife, a mother, a sister, a godmother. I love to cook.” While Harris speaks passionately about her life and values, she’s still something of a “newcomer” on the national stage. Most of her career was spent in California as a prosecutor and state attorney general before her four-year stint in the Senate. Sure, her time as vice president gave her exposure — but it’s not quite the launch pad that previous presidents enjoyed. Biden, for example, had decades in public service. And then there's Trump, whose universal name recognition dates back to his reality TV days.

With only three months to prove herself, Harris has had no time to strategise and prioritise. She’s segmented her campaign into phases, starting with securing the Democratic nomination and then moving on to introduce herself to voters in her own terms. But with only a few days left, Harris is shifting focus, drawing a hard line between herself and Trump. At a recent CNN town hall, she even opened up about her faith, describing how she leaned on her pastor when Biden asked her to run, trying to capture a connection with voters seeking authenticity.

But the clock is relentless. In her last days on the campaign trail, Harris will return to Washington for a speech near the White House, aiming to drive home what she believes is at stake in this election. Her message? A choice between democracy and disorder, urging voters to "turn the page" — while there’s still time left to turn it.