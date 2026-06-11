Is Lyft down? Users say app not working amid widespread issues with entering address

Users of the cab ride booking platform Lyft complained that the app was not working on Wednesday afternoon. Issues with Lyft are being reported by users across the country, Down Detector, a platform tracking such outages based on users' data, shows. Lyft logo is seen in this illustration taken May 13. (REUTERS)

As of now, more than 1100 users have reported issues with Lyft. Hundreds of complaints have also surfaced on social media, with users claiming that they are unable to enter addresses on the app.

Lyft acknowledged the issue in response to a user's query on the customer service platform Ask Lyft. "We're sorry for the issues you're experiencing. Our teams are aware and working on a fix currently," a message from the handle read. "We apologize for any inconvenience in the meantime."

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As of now, the platform has not given a clear timeline on when the issues with the app will be sorted.

Users Vent Frustration With Lyft Lyft is the most popular ride booking platform in the United States, with millions of users logging in every day for their transportation. With the app not working, many were left frustrated and expressed their frustration on social media.

“Why is my Lyft app not working. I’m trying to get to my destination and nothing is popping up,” one user wrote.

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“Trying to schedule a Lyft to the airport tomorrow and the app isn’t working ???” said another.

“Of course Lyft wouldn’t put out a message telling everyone their app is busted but heads up if you’re a Lyft rider, it’s not working,” wrote one.

“Uninstalled and installed my Lyft app, not knowing I wasn’t the problem. Lyft is down and I can’t get home yet,” complained a user.

Lyft currently has approximately 25 million active riders in the US and Canada making it the largest ride booking platform after Uber.