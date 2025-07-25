Is The View being canceled? Joy Behar's ‘hiatus’ remark fuels speculation

A recent on-air remark from The View co-host Joy Behar has stirred speculation about the future of the long-running daytime talk show. The View co-host Joy Behar said the show is about to go on “hiatus."(X)

What did Joy Behar say?

During Thursday's episode, the 82-year-old co-host casually mentioned that the show is about to go on “hiatus,” prompting viewers to question whether it might be canceled.

“Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this,” Behar said, before glancing off-camera and asking, “I’m allowed to say that, right?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin joked in response, “Too late now."

Is The View being canceled?

Despite the online chatter, Behar’s comment appears to refer to the show’s annual summer break, not a cancellation.

At the end of the episode, co-host Whoopi Goldberg reassured viewers that The View would return for a new season in September.

The show often takes a short hiatus around the Fourth of July, and again in late summer before launching its fall season. The hosts recently returned from a weeklong break on July 7.

Online Reactions

Despite this, Behar's comment sparked confusion on social media, with some viewers mistakenly interpreting the hiatus as a sign that the show is being canceled.

Political backlash and timing

The speculation came just a day after the White House issued a scathing statement attacking Behar.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers criticized Behar for comments she made on Wednesday’s show, where she said President Donald Trump is "jealous" of Barack Obama.

"Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Rogers said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Rogers went on to say, "It's no surprise that "The View's" ratings hit an all-time low last year. [Behar] should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump's historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."