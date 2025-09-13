Is Tyler Robinson's ‘Trump T-shirt’ photo real? Truth behind claims about Charlie Kirk suspect

A photo of Charlie Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, wearing a Trump T-shirt, is going viral on social media, with several users claiming that the 22-year-old shooting suspect supported the president's 2020 and 2024 campaigns. The Utah local fatally shot the Turning Point USA founder at a university event on Wednesday. He was identified on Friday. Tyler Robinson was identified as the shooter who killed Charlie Kirk(AFP)

Governor Spencer Cox, FBI Director Kash Patel and other officials told reporters that Robinson told his family members that Kirk ‘spread hatred’. He also discussed purchasing rifles on Discord and inscribed racist messages on the bullet casings. The Washington County resident was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. A judge ordered that he be held without bail.

Trump T-shirt claims

Meanwhile, social media users shared photos of Robinson wearing a ‘Trump T-shirt’. “Tyler Robinson is a Trump supporter! Robinson actually dressed up as DonOLD for Halloween!” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, we found that these photos were fake. Some pictures from Robinson's social media handles were edited. Officials are yet to comment on the viral images.

“An account with 5 million followers on X posts a fake photo of suspect Tyler Robinson wearing a Trump shirt and quietly follows up in a thread with the real photo. The fake photo (which hasn't been deleted) gets 400k impressions in an hour, and the real one gets 50k,” X commentator Collin Rugg said.

Robinson is registered to vote but is not affiliated with a political party, according to Utah state records. He was also listed as inactive, meaning he had not voted in at least the last two general elections. State and federal court records do not show any prior criminal cases involving him, The Associated Press reported.

(With AP inputs)