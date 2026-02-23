Is your SNAP Florida payment coming this week? Check dates and details
SNAP benefits in Florida vary by household size and income; recipients should verify their case details.
Thousands of households across Florida are set to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the final week of February as the state continues its staggered distribution schedule. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), spreads payments throughout the month rather than issuing them all at once.
According to Marca, SNAP recipients can determine their deposit date by reversing the eighth and ninth digits of their case number. Benefits are loaded onto Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and can be used to purchase eligible groceries.
SNAP Florida payment dates for Feb 23-28
For recipients whose benefits have not yet arrived, deposits are scheduled as follows:
- Monday, Feb 23: Case numbers 79-81
- Tuesday, Feb 24: 82-85
- Wednesday, Feb 25: 86-88
- Thursday, Feb 26: 89-92
- Friday, Feb 27: 93-95
- Saturday, Feb 28: 96-99
Also Read: SNAP benefits: Big relief to Green Card holders as Trump gets major setback
If your case number falls within these ranges, funds should be available on your EBT card on the listed date.
How much can households receive?
SNAP benefits vary based on household size and net income. For 2026, maximum monthly allotments in Florida are:
- 1 person: up to $292
- 2 people: up to $536
- 3 people: up to $768
- 4 people: up to $994
- Up to 8 people: as much as $1,793
- Each additional person: +$225
Actual amounts may be lower depending on income and allowable deductions.
Also Read: SNAP 2026: 5 major changes beneficiaries need to know
What SNAP benefits can and cannot be used for
SNAP is intended to help households purchase food for home consumption. Benefits cannot be used for:
Alcohol or tobacco
Hot or prepared foods
Cleaning supplies or hygiene products
Cosmetics or vitamins
Household goods
What to do if your payment hasn’t arrived
Recipients who do not see funds on their scheduled date should check their EBT balance and verify their case number details.
If issues persist, contacting the DCF customer service line or visiting a local assistance office can help resolve delays.
Florida’s staggered system is designed to reduce congestion and ensure smoother processing for one of the nation’s largest SNAP caseloads.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More