Is your SNAP Florida payment coming this week? Check dates and details

Thousands of households across Florida are set to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the final week of February as the state continues its staggered distribution schedule. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), spreads payments throughout the month rather than issuing them all at once. SNAP recipients can determine their deposit date by reversing the eighth and ninth digits of their case number.

SNAP recipients can determine their deposit date by reversing the eighth and ninth digits of their case number. Benefits are loaded onto Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and can be used to purchase eligible groceries.

SNAP Florida payment dates for Feb 23-28 For recipients whose benefits have not yet arrived, deposits are scheduled as follows:

Monday, Feb 23: Case numbers 79-81

Tuesday, Feb 24: 82-85

Wednesday, Feb 25: 86-88

Thursday, Feb 26: 89-92

Friday, Feb 27: 93-95

If your case number falls within these ranges, funds should be available on your EBT card on the listed date.

How much can households receive? SNAP benefits vary based on household size and net income. For 2026, maximum monthly allotments in Florida are:

1 person: up to $292

2 people: up to $536

3 people: up to $768

4 people: up to $994

Up to 8 people: as much as $1,793

Each additional person: +$225 Actual amounts may be lower depending on income and allowable deductions.

What SNAP benefits can and cannot be used for SNAP is intended to help households purchase food for home consumption. Benefits cannot be used for:

Alcohol or tobacco

Hot or prepared foods

Cleaning supplies or hygiene products

Cosmetics or vitamins

Pet food

Household goods

What to do if your payment hasn’t arrived Recipients who do not see funds on their scheduled date should check their EBT balance and verify their case number details.

If issues persist, contacting the DCF customer service line or visiting a local assistance office can help resolve delays.

Florida’s staggered system is designed to reduce congestion and ensure smoother processing for one of the nation’s largest SNAP caseloads.