Jake Lang arrested while attending ChudTheBuilder's hearing, sent to solitary confinement, ‘Starving for two days…’

Conservative influencer Jake Lang has claimed that he was arrested and thrown into solitary confinement while he was attending ChudTheBuilder’s $1. 25 million bond hearing. ChudTheBuilder has been charged in connection to a shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse on Wednesday, May 13. In this image taken from an Associated Press video, conservative activist Jake Lang is led out of Judge H. Reid Poland III's courtroom in handcuffs during livestreamer Dalton Eatherly's hearing, Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Clarksville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Kristin Hall) (AP Photo/Kristin Hall)

What happened to Jake Lang? “I went to show support at Chud the Builder's $1. 25 million bond hearing and was arrested and thrown (in the maximum he could sentence me to) of 10 days of solitary confinement by the judge!!!!” Lang wrote on X. “Here's how it happened. I was sitting next to Chud's wonderful and soft-spoken fiancee when she whispered, “I love you” to Chud, and was kicked out of the courtroom!!!”

“Moments later, I was nodding my head in agreement to a video of Chud during an interview when the bailiff demanded that I leave the courtroom as well! I stood up and calmly exited and said in a normal speaking tone “This is two-tiered justice!” I am now inside of Montgomery County Jail STARVING for two days because they are refusing to give me a Kosher Diet!!” he added.

Read More | ChudTheBuilder involved in shooting at Clarksville courthouse? Details of ‘attack' emerge

Lang claimed that his was told his request for Kosher Diet was denied and that he would be placed on suicide watch if he refuses to eat. He said he was also told that he would be moved in with someone, but he did not know who that would be.

“I showed up to Chud's hearing because I know what it's like to turn around in a courtroom where your life is on the line and see nobody but your mother and father. I wanted to make sure Chud did not go through the same pain I had to for four years and six days as a January sixth political prisoner,” Jake said. “I stood up and said something because that's what righteous men do. All it takes for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing. Not me. As for me in my house, we shall serve the LORD. Free chud.”

Read More | ChudTheBuilder shooting: Streamer detained amid ‘racism’ row in Clarksville; last post on ‘skin color’ viral

Lang did not share the post himself as he is allegedly in solitary confinement. The person who shared the post on Lang’s behalf also posted a second update.