Joe Biden brutally mocked for stumbling on steps of Air Force One steps: ‘Lots of vigor on display’

US President Joe Biden has given a fresh opportunity to his critics to keep questioning his second bid for the White House, citing his old age and physical and mental fitness. A recent video that has gone viral on social media shows that Biden nearly trips as he ascends the stairs of his Air Force One aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland. Biden nearly trips as he ascends the stairs of his Air Force One aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland.(X@RNCResearch)

The Commander-in-Chief was seen saluting US military members at the base of the stairway before beginning his ascent.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Even though he was taking short steps to avoid falling off the plane, the awful tragedy nevertheless happened. He, however, quickly gripped the railing and managed to step ahead.

With many targeting Biden over his mental acuity and physical endurance, Tuesday's video did nothing to allay those worries.

Also Read: Ex White House doctor on Joe Biden's ‘bad’ health: 'This man can't do the job'

Social media questions Biden's stamina and fitness

Following his near-tumble, social media erupted quickly, with many conservatives raising concerns about the US President's health.

“Biden almost trips (twice) as he boards Air Force One — despite using the short stairs to avoid tripping,” RNC Research wrote on X.

“A Secret Service agent is placed at the bottom of the stairs whenever Biden boards or disembarks to prevent this very scenario from happening. Biden is not well!”

Jake Schneider, an RNC employee, inquired, “What comes after the short stairs? Strapping Biden onto a stretcher and carrying it?”

"Well, it did look a little windy," said Contributing editor for The Spectator Stephen Miller.

There was also a snarky comment made by conservative digital strategist Alec Sears, who said, "Lots of vigor on display here."

Sharing Biden's clip, Account Citizen Free Press wrote, “Joe Biden almost trips twice on the short steps. The man is falling apart in real time.”

Also Read: Trump trolls Biden with White House ‘senior living’ ad, sparking hysterical reactions online

Biden has a Secret Service agent to guard stairs

Over the years, Biden has almost fallen down those stairs several times. As a result, his crew decided to use shorter stairs last year so that he could enter the plane more easily. The New York Times report stated earlier this month that "Now, there is a Secret Service agent positioned at the bottom of the stairs when he disembarks."

According to campaign insiders, the Biden 2024 campaign initiated operation "Bubble Wrap" in November and has devised strategies to prevent the president from slipping, the reported added.

The White House has been defending Biden's age since special counsel Robert Hur report described him as an “elderly man” with “hazy” memory at times.