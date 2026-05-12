The Jones Fire has burnt 100+ acres of land, and has been active near the Hassayampa River bottom, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Officials said at 7:46 pm that firefighters stopped forward progress at 89.5 acres. However, interior pockets are still expected to burn due to the brush fire, and between eight and 10 RVs were destroyed. Jones Fire: Check map and evacuation updates as massive blaze burns near Wickenburg; shocking videos surface (@azstateforestry/X) "The fire is burning on both sides of the river bottom and both sides of US 60," read a portion of the statement. “Across the fire, engines and a dozen are working in coordination with two Large Air Tankers and four Single Engine Air Tankers.” No injuries have been reported.

Evacuation updates and maps Maricopa County shared an emergency alert, saying in an 1:15 pm update on May 11, “SET Alert for the Jones Fire in Wickenburg, AZ. Prepare to evacuate. SET Alert boundaries: U.S. 93 to Zabel Mine Rd. And East and West of U.S. 60. The US 60 is closed at this time at milepost 111. APS has also shut off power east of U.S. 60. Gather needed items to include prescriptions, identification and important documents. Monitor local media & your cell phone for evacuation notification. Info: Maricopa.gov.” Read More | Cienaga fire: I-405 closed due to brush fire, flames seen in Hawthorne, El Segundo; videos show scary blaze

The alert said at 6:41 pm, “The US60 is open in both directions. There may be continued restrictions. Please drive with caution.” Maps have surfaced too, as have shocking videos of the fire:

Some evacuees have said that it is scary with the hottest days of the year still ahead. Erykah Santana, her husband, and their two dogs, said that they are among the Wickenburg residents who may not be able to return home due to evacuation orders. "We’re gonna have to wait and see. We may be going up and staying with family in town," Santana said. Santana is wheelchair-bound. Read More | Gulf Shores State Park fire: Fire Department on scene; scary photos of brush fire emerge from Alabama city "I am a bit nervous," she said. "We’re in an area that’s very dry and people aren’t always as careful as they can be with what they’re doing, and it is a concern for me because it is just so easy to start a fire." Officials with the American Red Cross have said a shelter has been set up at Wickenburg High School.