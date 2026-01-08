Jordan Shipley update: Ex-Longhorns WR's sister shares details on crucial procedure; posts photo

Meanwhile, the photo contained Shipley's arms, with his finger showing a victory sign. It was unclear what procedure Shipley is set to undergo.

With prayers pouring in for the former wide receiver amid the accident , Jordan Shipley's sister, Shelby Shipley Nunez, shared an update on the former wide receiver along with a photo of Shipley from a Physical Therapy (PT/OT) session at the hospital. Shelby Shipley Nunez said that Jordan is set to undergo a procedure on Thursday. "This procedure will determine a lot of his next steps depending on the severity of damage," she wrote.

Jordan Shipley, a former Texas Longhorns and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, was involved in a fire accident at his Texas ranch in which he suffered serious burns. Shipley was "serious but stable," it was reported on Wednesday, after he suffered third-degree burns on 20% of his body.

What Happened To Jordan Shipley Jordan Shipley's family confirmed his burn injuries in a statement after a Longhorns reporter put the news out on social media on Tuesday. The statement, released via the University of Texas football program, confirmed that Shipley was operating a machine at his ranch, which caught fire. The incident happened at his ranch in Burnett, Texas.

"Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet," the statement said. "The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process.

"He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch who drove him to a local hospital. He was then care-flighted to Austin, where he remains in critical but stable condition."

Shipley played for the Texas Longhorns from 2006 to 2009. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft.