Kansas gay waiter bursts into tears after bigot customer leaves shocking tip, but here comes ‘absolutely insane’ twist

In Kansas, a gay waiter revealed that a bigot customer scrawled a homophobic slur on a receipt instead of a tip, causing him to burst into tears. According to Noah Bierig, a 19-year-old waiter at Bubba's 33 in Wichita, the incident occurred two weeks ago on Sunday while he was serving to a group of young men.(Kake News)

According to Noah Bierig, a 19-year-old waiter at Bubba's 33 in Wichita, the incident occurred two weeks ago on Sunday while he was serving to a group of young men. He said that one of the customers was giving him strange looks by staring at his painted nails and pride bracelet.

The cruel customers denied to give Bierig a tip and instead opted to write “f-g” on the receipt line.

Bierig, who was devastated by the act of cruelty, told KAKE: "“That hurt me a lot. I’m not the type to cry at work, but I gotta say, that was definitely the first time that had happened to me.” He further informed the pride bracelet, which he was wearing, was gifted to him by his mother when he came out as gay around six years ago.

“The first time I went up to the table, they were just shooting me a couple dirty looks. And every time I would walk away, they would kind of just start laughing a little bit,” he told the outlet.

Stating that he chose to ignore the group's taunts and served the table like any other, he mentioned, “I looked at one of their receipts and I noticed that it had a certain three-letter derogatory term written on it.”

Also Read: Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice suspect in alleged assault at nightclub amid ongoing legal troubles

Bierig's friends share receipt online, garnering immense support

Following the incident, one of Bierig's friends shared the receipt online, featuring the customer's name and the slur. As soon as the bill was posted online, customer's accounts received intense backlash, with netizens denouncing his shameful act and seeking his apology.

Kansas customer issues apology, Bierig reacts

Later, James Blick realised his mistake and posted an apology on Facebook, saying, “I know it was wrong of me to write what I did.” He claimed his overall dining experience “wasn’t that great”, but added that “I shouldn’t have dealt with it by saying what I did.”

Calling the incident a “valuable lesson” for him, he said he tried calling the restaurant to apologise to the guy but failed to connect with him. “I am very sorry to anyone who was affected or hurt by my words.”

Meanwhile, Bierig's friends created an online fund via Proud of Wichita, the LGBTQ+ chamber of business in the town, to support the server. However, Bierig graciously declined to take any of the funds, declaring that “whatever comes out comes from that, it’s going to be donated.”

Reacting to the support and love he has received, he said: “It's absolutely insane. I never thought anything like this would happen based on just a couple Facebook posts from my friends and family.”