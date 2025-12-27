Karen drops F-bombs on Frontier flight, attendant's response wins hearts - Watch

The video of a passenger on a Frontier flight is going viral over social media. The passenger is seen swearing at a flight attendant and accusing her of upsetting her and being cruel to minorities. Frontier flight attendant tackles triggered passenger causing chaos REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

The attendant is then seen calmly warning the passenger about the inappropriate language, especially in front of children, before calling for security to have her removed from the flight.

Read more: Woman causes chaos on flight, blocks aisle for daughter to deboard first. Watch

“You triggered me”

In the video, the passenger is heard saying, “You triggered me” before the attendant responds by emphasising decorum and the need for mutual respect on board. As tensions escalate, the crew signals ground staff to assist, and security personnel escort the woman off the plane.

It is not known yet what the actual action was that triggered the passenger, but the video seems to have garnered a lot of attention.

One of the comments under the video says criticizing the passenger's behavior, "'You triggered me' really means, I take no responsibility for my own actions, I can’t think for myself and can’t control my emotions. I can’t cope with the world around me, and use less than 1% of my brain.”

Someone else commented about the use of foul language in front of children and said, “Anyone who cannot control themselves to the point that they are throwing around f-bombs and other poor language around children is a menace to society…often there are drugs at play, and that may be the backstory here.”

Read more: Frontier Airlines warns of major US flight cuts: How travelers could be impacted

The flight attendant was praised

The attendant is heard explaining to the passenger at the beginning of the video, “You are in control of your own actions. You need to act like an adult.”

Multiple comments praised the flight attendant as well. Someone wrote under the video, “I love this Airline Attendant!😍👏”

The person recording the video focuses on the attendant towards the end of the video while saying, “Yes ma'am, we don't pay that stuff, we got you.”

A comment sympathised with the day-to-day that flight attendants go through and wrote, “Always respect your flight attendants.”