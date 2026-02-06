Karen Mulder: Epstein files release sparks new interest in Dutch supermodel; 'original whistle blower'

Karen Mulder, the Dutch supermodel who reached heights of fame in the 90s, has been the subject of renewed interest since the release of the Epstein files. The Justice Department on Friday made the final tranche of documents related to late convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, public. Karen Mulder is a Dutch supermodel from the 90s who had shockingly claimed she was raped by multiple powerful men, and there has been renewed interest after the release of the Epstein files. (X/@EvaLovesDesign)

While Mulder's name does not appear directly in the files, she has come up in conversations online that have circled around past examples that might have shone a light on the workings of Epstein's network. Gabriela Rico Jiménez, a Mexican model, was another such name that came up. She had leveled allegations, back in 2009, of being at a party in Mexico where she'd seen people ‘eat’ someone. Shortly after making these sensational claims, Jiménez disappeared.

Mulder didn't quite meet the same fate, but did vanish from public eye, soon after making the claims. Given that the Epstein files have restarted discussion on the world's wealthy and elite, many of whose names appear in the documents, here's what to know about Mulder and what is being said about her.

Who is Karen Mulder? Mulder is a Dutch supermodel from the 90s who has worked with brands like Valentino, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani and Chanel. She also signed with Victoria's Secret in 1992. However, her fame from the 1980s and 1990s made way for shock, when in a 2001 interview, Mulder claimed she'd been raped by many men.

She was appearing on French television show, Tout le monde en parle (Everybody’s Talking About It), when she said that powerful men – including police officers, politicians, and figures linked to her former modeling agency had raped her. The interview was not shown and her recording was deleted.

Shortly after this, Mulder repeated the claims in an interview in Paris. Hours after this incident, she was reportedly taken to Paris' Villa Montsouris psychiatric clinic by her sister. Mulder is believed to have been there for five months. Reportedly, the stay was paid for by Gérald Marie, who was formerly CEO of Europe's Elite Model Management. Notably, Marie has faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse himself.

Mulder, reportedly, battled chronic depression and survived a suicide attempt in 2002. Since then, she's largely disappeared from the public eye. In 2009, a report emerged that she'd allegedly threatened to attack a plastic surgeon, but information on Mulder has been very sporadic since she decided to lead a private life.

Reactions to Karen Mulder incident Mulder's story is being widely discussed online in relation to the Epstein files and the network of powerful people it exposes. Notably, there is no direct link between Mulder and these men, except that her claims were also about powerful men engaging in sexual abuse.

“Back in the 90s, Dutch supermodel Karen Mulder blew the whistle on Epstein’s network—long before anyone listened. They locked her in an asylum, wrecked her career, tried to bury her,” one person wrote on X.