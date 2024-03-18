Kate Middleton's first post-surgery appearance could be on Easter Sunday walk with family?

Kate Middleton could participate in the traditional royal walk to church on Easter Sunday, according to reports. The Princess of Wales, unseen in public for months, has sparked a row of online debates with wild conspiracy theories swirling. From the public eye to the media, everyone wants to know her whereabouts and the details surrounding her unpublicized ‘mysterious’ abdominal surgery. The speculation of her potential appearance came hours after reports of Kensington Palace making a big announcement surfaced. Prince William- Kate Middleton: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, depart following the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.(Reuters)

Kate Middleton could participate in a traditional Easter walk

According to sources close to the Royal Family, Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, are expected to make a statement about their health very soon. This follows a report from The Telegraph suggesting Kate might join the royals at the traditional Easter Sunday church service on March 31. However, the Palace has declined to comment on the speculation. The palace source, however, stated that there had been "no confirmation either way" regarding Kate's attendance at the service.

When will Kate Middleton reveal her surgery details?

"When she returns to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to discuss it," a source tells US Weekly. Earlier, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales wouldn’t resume her duties until after Easter as she continues to recover from her health issues. The insider further emphasized that she would indeed address the matter but only “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”

As per the Palace, the Princess underwent planned abdominal surgery, which was successful. Following this, she canceled all her plans until April to rest and recover. However, since then, she has remained absent from the public eye. After the photoshop debacle, where Kate took all the responsibility by just issuing a statement, Kensington Palace was heavily scrutinized and labeled as a 'non-trustable source' by the media.

“Nobody at the palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with. But Kate is a very transparent person,” the source tells the magazine. “She’s not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy.” They added.