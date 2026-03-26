Kendra and Joseph Duggar arrests: More Duggar siblings speak on shocking charges; ‘pain and heartbreak…’

After the arrests of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar, the Duggar family is facing a difficult and emotional time. The shocking developments have led several family members to speak out and share their heartbreak. Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her spouse, Jeremy Vuolo have finally spoken about the arrest of her brother for child molestation. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo speak out after the arrests of Joseph and Kendra Duggar. (Instagram/ @jingervuolo)

Jinger Duggar breaks her silence Sister Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo released a special episode of their podcast 'Jinger & Jeremy' on March 25 to talk about the arrests.

Jinger shared how deeply the news has affected her. "It has been such a long week," she said, adding it has "been one of those weeks that feels like years."

"I did not think my heart could break like it has this week," she said. "The pain and heartbreak that we've had over this and just thinking of how it's affected so many, yeah, it's just unthinkable. It's so hard and painful on many levels."

She also said that the family has gone through something similar before, referring to her brother Josh Duggar who was convicted in 2021 of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material and was also accused of sexually abusing five girls, including his own sisters.

"You can't be prepared for news like this, even though we've experienced something very similar before, with one of my other siblings, who made unthinkable choices, decisions that have affected all of us," Jinger said.

"And yet the pain and hurt that's caused to us, but then to so many others, is just so hard. It's hard to know what to do sometimes, moving forward. You just feel the weight of it,” she added.

Jeremy Vuolo on the victim Jeremy was equally emotional, saying the news was "devastating to hear" and that the couple had a "difficult week" as they tried to "think through and pray through this."

“Thinking about the victim who was brave enough to share her story has been heartbreaking," he said.

"Just the effect on that young person’s life is unimaginable. And then to see the ripple effect of that horrific crime, just across the board, it just has so many damaging, rippling effects. I think that’s been, for me, the forefront of my mind, is just thinking, the horror of a crime like that affecting so many for so many years. It’s devastating to think about,” he added.

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Reactions from family members Other members of the Duggar family have also reacted with shock. Earlier, Amy Duggar King said that she was "sickened, heartbroken and deeply angry."

"My first thoughts are with the victim, a child who deserved to be safe, protected and surrounded by people she could trust. The courage it took for her to come forward, especially after years of carrying something so heavy, cannot be overstated," she said.

She added she was "utterly shocked to hear about these allegations and Joseph’s arrest," but "at the same time I am not surprised that another alleged predator has emerged from this toxic system."

Also Read: Kendra Duggar update: Amy Duggar makes plea for Joseph's children as new details emerge on arrests

Charges against Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph has been charged with serious crimes involving inappropriate sexual behavior with a child under 12.

Police said the case started after another department reported past abuse. A now 14-year-old girl told authorities the incidents happened during a family vacation in Florida in 2020, when she was 9.

Kendra Duggar was arrested a few days later on March 20. A source said her arrest was linked to a home inspection, where door locks were found on the outside.

She faces four counts of endangering a minor and four counts of false imprisonment. She was taken to jail but released the same day after posting bond.