Residents in Castaic have been asked to shelter in place following a gas leak and possible explosion, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. The leak was reported around 4:30 pm Saturday, December 27, near Ridge Route Rd. and Pine Crest Place. LA County gas leak: Live updates, map, road closures, and shelter-in-place areas(Pixabay - representational image)

The gas line rupture happened on a hill above the 5 Freeway just north of Lake Hughes Road. It soon prompted a SigAlert shutting down the freeway in both directions in the area, California Highway Patrol Officer M. Curtiss said. All lanes of Pearblossom Highway (state Route 138) and state Route 126 are also closed down.

It remains unclear when the roads and freeway will reopen.

Some people in the area, and even some in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch, and Sylmar, have reported a strong smell of gas. A resident in the area said they heard a loud explosion, causing their house to rattle.

The fire department has urged people to stay indoors and shelter in place.

The gas company is now working to contain the leak. It is unclear what caused the gas line to rupture.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Captain Brian Knight, first responders were waiting on SoCalGas personnel to shut off the 34-inch main gas line so that an investigation could be started, CBS News reported. While it has since been mitigated by the gas company, some residual gas could continue to seep out for a while.

Road closures and shelter-in-place areas

The CHP indefinitely closed all lanes of the 5 Freeway at 5:12 pm. All northbound traffic would be diverted to State Route 126, and all southbound traffic to State Route 138, the CHP said on social media. Traffic along the 5 remained at a near standstill for over 90 minutes.

The 5 Freeway, a major artery, links Southern California to the rest of the state. It notably north all the way through Oregon and Washington to Canada.

No evacuation orders have been issued. However, LAFD firefighters said that residents living within a one-mile radius of the gas line were asked to shelter in place. "We still have 19,200 people sheltered in place, we're not gonna lift that until further notice," Knight said, according to CBS News.

The shelter in place order was issued at 5:40 pm. It spans much of Castaic, and urges residents to close all doors, windows and vents, and shut off HVAC systems, per LA Times.

The locations in Castaic where residents were asked to shelter in place (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

A SoCalGas spokesperson told CBS LA that crews were able to safely locate and isolate the damaged section of the pipeline. They will be assessing damage and begin repair work after the remaining gas was vented.

According to firefighters, the leak does not pose an immediate threat to Los Angeles. However, residents throughout the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys will likely experience a "strong smell of natural gas."

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office said in a post on X that he had been briefed on the pipeline rupture. It added that the state's Office of Emergency Services was assisting with response to the incident.