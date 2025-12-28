What is a natural gas leak? LAFD updates public as smell spreads to Granada Hills and Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed there is no immediate threat to Los Angeles following a natural gas leak in Castaic, an unincorporated community in northern Los Angeles County, California. Major gas leak reported in Castaic, California.(UnSplash)

What we know so far

The leak was first reported around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday from a 36-inch underground main gas line located just east of the southbound lanes near Ridge Route Road and Pine Crest Place.

A critical shelter-in-place order was issued Saturday evening at 5:40 p.m. via the Genasys Protect platform, covering residents in the CAS-SLOAN area.

According to The Santa Clarita Valley Signal, the shelter-in-place includes homes between the Ninetynine Oaks community to the south, the Castaic Town Center to the north, Interstate 5 to the west, and Sloan Canyon Road to the east.

Residents have reported a strong gas odor as far away as Granada Hills, Santa Clarita, Stevenson Ranch, and Valencia.

The California Highway Patrol has closed all northbound and southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at Lake Hughes Road.

CHP Southern Division posted on X, "NB I-5: All lanes will be closed and all traffic will be diverted to SR-126. SB I-5: All lanes will be closed and all traffic will be diverted to SR-138. These closures will remain in effect until further notice due to safety hazard."

The cause of the rupture is currently unknown, and no injuries have been reported.

What Is a natural gas leak?

A natural gas leak occurs when methane gas escapes from pipes, appliances, or underground lines. While natural gas is colorless and odorless, utility companies add a sulfur-like odor to help with detection.

Leaks are dangerous because gas can accumulate in enclosed spaces, displacing oxygen, and are highly flammable. Common causes include damaged pipes, faulty appliances, corrosion, or improper installation.

Signs of a leak include:

A rotten eggs or sulfur smell

Hissing sounds near pipes or appliances

Dying vegetation, dirt, or dust blowing from the ground

Unusually high gas bills

Problems with pilot lights or appliances.