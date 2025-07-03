Lancaster bus crash: What caused the accident on Sierra Highway. First details on victims out

A city transit bus carrying children overturned after striking railroad tracks near Sierra Highway and West Avenue C in Lancaster, California, on Wednesday, injuring 20 people, including one critically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the cause, with initial reports suggesting the bus veered off the road for unknown reasons. A bus crash in Lancaster injured at least 20 people(Screenshot: X/RAWS)

What caused the Lancaster bus crash?

The incident occurred at approximately 11:18 AM on Wednesday when the bus, traveling on Sierra Highway, veered off the roadway, hit an embankment, and crossed over railroad tracks, causing it to overturn and land on its side. The CHP has not identified a specific cause, but early reports rule out a collision with another vehicle. Possible factors under investigation include driver error, mechanical failure, or road conditions, though no evidence confirms these yet.

The CHP and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are conducting a thorough investigation, with no updates on whether road hazards or bus maintenance issues played a role.

Lancaster bus crash victims

Approximately 20 people were injured, with one in critical condition. A medical helicopter airlifted an 8-year-old boy who was initially critical but stabilized by Wednesday afternoon. The remaining 19 victims, a mix of children and adults, sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals. Specific identities and ages of other victims remain undisclosed.

Videos on social media showed emergency crews, including multiple ambulances and Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, responding to the mass casualty incident. The scene was described as chaotic, with the overturned bus complicating rescue efforts.