Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lancaster bus crash: What caused the accident on Sierra Highway. First details on victims out

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jul 03, 2025 02:13 AM IST

A city transit bus carrying children overturned after striking railroad tracks near Sierra Highway and West Avenue C in Lancaster

A city transit bus carrying children overturned after striking railroad tracks near Sierra Highway and West Avenue C in Lancaster, California, on Wednesday, injuring 20 people, including one critically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the cause, with initial reports suggesting the bus veered off the road for unknown reasons.

A bus crash in Lancaster injured at least 20 people(Screenshot: X/RAWS)
A bus crash in Lancaster injured at least 20 people(Screenshot: X/RAWS)

What caused the Lancaster bus crash?

The incident occurred at approximately 11:18 AM on Wednesday when the bus, traveling on Sierra Highway, veered off the roadway, hit an embankment, and crossed over railroad tracks, causing it to overturn and land on its side. The CHP has not identified a specific cause, but early reports rule out a collision with another vehicle. Possible factors under investigation include driver error, mechanical failure, or road conditions, though no evidence confirms these yet.

Read More: House on fire, no one reacts: Indian expat calls out US neighbourhood culture

The CHP and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are conducting a thorough investigation, with no updates on whether road hazards or bus maintenance issues played a role.

Lancaster bus crash victims

Approximately 20 people were injured, with one in critical condition. A medical helicopter airlifted an 8-year-old boy who was initially critical but stabilized by Wednesday afternoon. The remaining 19 victims, a mix of children and adults, sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals. Specific identities and ages of other victims remain undisclosed.

Read More: Patrick Mahomes backs Travis Kelce after he punches teammate in practice: ‘Love the fire’

Videos on social media showed emergency crews, including multiple ambulances and Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, responding to the mass casualty incident. The scene was described as chaotic, with the overturned bus complicating rescue efforts.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Lancaster bus crash: What caused the accident on Sierra Highway. First details on victims out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On