List of foreign leaders 'demanding access' to Trump's inauguration as Xi Jinping reportedly ‘turned down’ invitation

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 11, 2025 09:58 PM IST

As Donald Trump's inauguration is set to take place on January 20, a lot of speculations over who will attend the grand event are doing rounds on social media.

As Donald Trump's inauguration is set to take place on January 20, a lot of speculations over who will attend the grand event are doing rounds on social media. The President-elect extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, he has turned down it, sparking a wave of enthusiastic foreign leaders who want to be a part of the ceremony, NY Post reported, citing close sources.

Trump inauguration: Foreign leaders were not expected to show up for US presidential inaugurations, but when Trump invited Xi, several other "are burning up the phone lines to their agents in Washington DC -- demanding access," according to the report.
Trump inauguration: Foreign leaders were not expected to show up for US presidential inaugurations, but when Trump invited Xi, several other “are burning up the phone lines to their agents in Washington DC -- demanding access,” according to the report.

Foreign leaders were not expected to show up for US presidential inaugurations, but when Trump invited Xi, several other “are burning up the phone lines to their agents in Washington DC -- demanding access,” according to the report.

These leaders are from Mozambique, Nigeria, Peru, and Chile, stated a registered foreign agent who spoke to The Post.

“I tell my clients the truth. You’re not going to be able to go. If you’re Costa Rica, there is just no way you get invited to this inauguration. What is the value add? You are not bringing business or major companies from your country,” the agent told the outlet.

Also Read: Google, Boeing, crypto firms among donors of Trump inauguration fund: Report

Which foreign leaders have received Trump's invite?

Trump has extended invitations to leaders who share his beliefs. Giorgia Meloni, the PM of Italy, stated that she will try to attend the ceremony after receiving an invitation, as per the report. Meanwhile, Javier Milei, the President of Argentina, has received an invitation and intends to attend. “El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele — who has turned the nation around by cracking down on gang violence — has also been invited, as has former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro,” the report added.

Following Trump's win in the election, several leaders flew to Mar-a-Lago even before his inauguration.

Bryan Lanza, a former top advisor to the Trump campaign who is currently an outside consultant, highlighted the global turmoil in the last four years as a main cause of interest for the leaders. “A lot of world leaders are looking to get to him first so they can share their voice in helping change how Trump responds to some of these crises on the international stage.”

UK politician Nigel Farage has confirmed his presence, as per Sky News.

Farage stated that he wants to “mend any broken fences” with Elon Musk, who is also expected to be present in the ceremony, following their altercation on social media.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
