Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was at cocktail party in Ghana when wildfires erupted: Report

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 15, 2025 07:57 PM IST

When asked about her trip to Ghana during a recent interview, Karen Bass deflected the question 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was attending a cocktail party in Ghana when the deadly Pacific Palisades wildfire first erupted, according to LA Times. In the newly unearthed photos, the 71-year-old was seen alongside foreign nationals at the US ambassador’s home in Accra. The report published Tuesday states that the mayor posed for photos at around 8 pm local time on January 7, right before evacuation orders were about to be placed in Los Angeles around noon.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was seen posing for photos at a cocktail party in Ghana when the wildfires first erupted in the city(Instagram)

LA Mayor Karen Bass was at cocktail party in Ghana when wildfires erupted

Bass had travelled to Ghana as part of a Biden administration delegation to the inauguration of the country's President John Dramani Mahama. As she went overseas on January 4, “the National Weather Service (NWS) intensified warnings about a coming windstorm,” per the outlet.

The mayor returned to Los Angeles via a military flight around 11 am on January 8, over 24 hours after the wildfires first erupted. Several photos from the overseas gathering show Bass “smiling, posing and chatting with attendees,” according to the report.

In the wake of the deadly fires, Bass is facing severe criticism. She previously vowed never to fly out of the country should she be elected as mayor. However, when asked about her recent trip to Ghana during a CBS News interview, she failed to come up with an answer.

The footage of the interview shared online shows reporter Jonathan Vigliotti asking Bass, “Looking back, would you have taken that trip overseas?” To this, the mayor began saying, “You know, I am gonna focus today on what we…” before Vigliotti interrupted to press her on the question. A visibly flustered Bass then exclaimed, “No,” and walked away.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
See More
