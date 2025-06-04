Love Island USA Season 7: When and how to watch the drama-filled summer show

Summer just got a lot hotter. Now, a new group of singles has entered the Love Island USA villa in Fiji for the seventh season, bringing surprising twists and lots of romance. Love Island USA's seventh season starts June 3, showcasing new singles, daily episodes, and host Ariana Madix, with fan voting influencing outcomes.(X/ Bye wig hello drama)

When does ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 start in 2025?

Following the success of Season 7, the new season kicks off Tuesday, 3 June, at 9 PM ET (6 PM PT / 7 PM MT).

For those keeping track, that’s when the drama begins to unfold. And if you can’t get enough of the love, jealousy, and late-night whispers, you’re in luck: new episodes will drop every day during premiere week. Starting the following week, the show will stream six days a week, from Thursday to Tuesday.

Who will host ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7?

Returning to host this tropical rollercoaster is Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who took over hosting duties last season. “Summer is here,” she said in a recent interview with Access Hollywood.

Comedian Iain Stirling, the beloved voice of the original UK Love Island, will also return to narrate the U.S. version, with his signature dry wit.

For those who love diving deeper into the behind-the-scenes drama, the companion aftershow Love Island Aftersun will air every Saturday,

If you’re new to the show or want to catch up, seasons 4 through 6 are available to stream right now on Peacock. Earlier seasons (1 through 3) can still be found on Hulu.

Notably, Love Island USA is filmed in near real time, with a slight delay of one to two days. From the comfort of their couches, viewers can vote for their favourite couples, and help decide who walks away with the $100,000 grand prize.

How to watch ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7?

To tune in, you’ll need a Peacock subscription. A monthly Premium subscription costs $7.99, but you can buy a one-year subscription for a discounted sum of $24.99. $139.99 each year or $13.99 per month is what you’ll pay for the ad-free Premium Plus plan.