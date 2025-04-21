Lowe's announces store closures in underperforming locations amid new strategic overhaul

Lowe's has revealed a new strategy to close several underperforming stores across the U.S. this month as part of a broader effort to streamline its operations. While the company has not released a specific list of affected locations, the closures will focus on stores with low sales or foot traffic. This move is aimed at improving the company’s overall efficiency. Lowe's is set to shut down underperforming stores as part of its Total Home Strategy.(Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Lowe’s store closures are part of their new strategy

The recent shutdown of Lowe’s stores appears to be a part of their strategic framework for 2025, which is referred to as the Total Home Strategy. The chain’s focus is to expand its digital presence, target professional clients and enhance the home services they provide. The aim is to also strengthen teh loyal customer base they have developed over the years.

Lowe's move to close underperforming stores follows a pattern seen in 2018 when the company shut down 51 locations. As the home improvement giant sharpens its focus on profitability, physical store count is becoming less of a priority, especially when some outlets are failing to contribute meaningfully.

Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman, president, and CEO, stated, “As we look ahead to the expected recovery in home improvement, we are making investments to position the company for long-term growth. We are evolving our Total Home strategy to help solve our customers' total home improvement needs with more value and exceptional service.”

He continued, “By leveraging leading technology solutions, we're creating a best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience for all generations of homeowners. At the same time, we're building on our momentum with Pros now that we've reached 30% Pro penetration.”

Lowe’s is closed on Easter

In addition to the store closures, Lowe’s announced that it will keep their doors closed in observance of Easter on Sunday, April 20. While some called it a “retail blackout”, it is an annual practice conducted by the retail chain.

Ellison stated, “I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service-not only in spring, but all year-round. In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones,” as reported by The Mirror US.

As of March 2025, Lowe's operates 1,751 stores across the U.S., with Texas housing the most locations at 144, followed closely by Florida with 132, as reported by Newsweek.