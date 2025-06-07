Mazda recall alert: Here's why over 183K models have been recalled. Check models affected

Mazda has announced two separate recalls affecting several vehicles due to critical safety concerns involving malfunctioning airbags and faulty turn signal indicators. According to notices from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a total of 183,656 vehicles are impacted by these issues, which could increase the risk of accidents or injury. Mazda is recalling 183,656 vehicles due to airbag and turn signal issues that pose safety risks. (Courtesy of Mazda North American Operations via AP)(AP)

The recall affects several popular Mazda models. The airbag deployment issue and the turn signal indicator problem have been identified in the recalled models.

Which Mazda models are impacted by the airbag issue?

The majority of Mazda models that are being recalled (171, 412) have an airbag deployment issue in models 2024-2025 Mazda3 and 2024-2025 CX-30. They were called back as the airbags may not function as required during a crash, causing a potential risk of injuries. These vehicles were built between 2024 and 2025 in the US and Japan, as reported by USA Today.

According to Mazda, these vehicles may be equipped with faulty airbag sensors that can trigger an error code and deactivate the airbags during low battery conditions, posing a significant safety risk in the event of a crash. The issue has been assigned recall number 7525E by Mazda and 25V357000 by the NHTSA.

To deal with the issue, Mazda will either reprogram the airbag sensor unit or replace it with new units for free. The company will send a notification letter to the owners of these modes by July 28.

Which models are impacted by the indicator light issue?

According to the carmaker, the rest of the 12,244 vehicles that were called back this week could have an indicator light problem. These include certain 2024-2025 Mazda MX-5 vehicles.

The indicator light may fail to illuminate and alert drivers to problems with the traction control or dynamic stability control systems. Without proper warning, drivers may be unaware of compromised vehicle stability, increasing the risk of a crash. This issue is listed under Mazda recall number 7425E and NHTSA recall number 25V336000.

The company assured that it will replace the dynamic stability control unit in the impacted vehicle for free. The owners will receive a notification letter by July 21.