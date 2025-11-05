Mega Rayquaza Raid Day glitches: Pokémon GO issues compensation over backlash; Details here

Widespread server issues during the recent Mega Rayquaza Raid Day in Pokémon GO have prompted developer Niantic, Inc. to issue compensation to affected players. Niantic on X

On November 3, Niantic made an X post apologising for the server issues and confirmed plans of reimbursement to trainers.

However, players are not satisfied with the response and as it falls short of expectations.

Players reported glitches in mid-October

During the event, scheduled for October 18, players reported repeated glitches, including battles freezing after Rayquaza's defeat, “failed to get data” errors, and raid passes being consumed without successful completion. According to community tracker DownDetector, a massive spike in error reports occurred globally around the event time.

What is the reimbursement package?

Niantic’s official support page (via Pokémon GO Hub) outlines the reimbursement package.

For all lost Free Raid Passes, Premium Raid Passes will be returned. Direct replacements will be issued for Remote Raid Passes used without reward.

However, compensation will not apply to child accounts linked via Niantic Kids or Pokémon Trainer Club due to legal constraints.

Trainers are not happy

Despite compensation being announced, many players remain frustrated. On Reddit, multiple reports indicated they didn’t receive any passes or still lost encounters and research rewards.

One user on Reddit remarked, “Lost a couple of remote passes… and they gave me zero.”

Forums reflect a sense of betrayal among veteran players who paid for raid tickets and felt the event failed to deliver.

For now, trainers are told to check their inventory for reimbursed passes and monitor their journal for missing rewards.