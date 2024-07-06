Melania Trump reportedly fretting over as son Barron heads to college

Melania Trump is reportedly feeling anxious about her son Barron's impending transition to college life. The former First Lady is experiencing significant nerves, according to an insider. Melania Trump to spend more time in NYC as Barron starts college, source reveals(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)

The source told the Mirror US, “[Melania] is already planning to spend part of every month and potentially every week in NYC.”

Barron, who has “never been completely on his own before,” is at the center of Melania's concerns. She kept Barron “off limits” for a good portion of her life.

Now Barron is “no longer off-limits” and Melania is fretting over being a “hands-on” mom.

Her dedication to her son was evident when she delayed her move to the White House in 2017 to ensure she could stay close to him while he was still in school.

Daily Mail reports that Melania may split her time between New York and the Trumps' Palm Beach residence in Florida. However, Barron's college choice remains undisclosed, as the former first son drooled at a different set of colleges than previously speculated.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump caught in a leaked video with Barron giving view on Joe Biden, predicts his successor

Melania has avoided public-eye since Trump's presidential campaign started

Melania has largely avoided the “public eye” during her husband, Donald Trump's current presidential campaign. She even missed the 2024 election kickoff in Iowa and Trump's Super Tuesday victory celebration.

However, she made a few appearances at fundraisers in April and attended their son's high school graduation. Notably absent, however, was Melania during the month-long hush money trial in New York, where Trump faced serious legal challenges.

When asked if there were discussions about Melania accompanying Trump to court, his attorney, Todd Blanche, stated on the ‘For The Defense’ podcast: “That wasn't a discussion that I wanted to have. This was a tough case because of the nature of the charges, the evidence that came in, the history, how long it had been.”

Trump discussed with Fox News on his wife's situation, saying, "I think it's very hard for her," adding, "I mean, she's fine. But, you know, she has to read all this crap."

ALSO READ| Barron Trump is no longer ‘off limits’. What does it mean for the critiques?

Following Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts, Melania did not express any public reaction on her social media accounts. Trump's elder sons also denounced the verdict.

Ivanka Trump shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo of herself as a toddler with her father, captioning it with, "I love you dad."

Tiffany Trump, Trump's younger daughter, supported her father by accompanying him to the courthouse last month for the trial's closing arguments.