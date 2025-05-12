Melania's Mother's Day confession about Barron comes with a subtle dig at Donald Trump

Melania Trump made a massive confession about her son Barron Trump during her address at the Mother's Day event in the White House earlier this week. The First Lady admitted that her 19-year-old son is causing her ‘unimaginable, unpredictable concerns’. The 55-year-old also took a subtle dig at fathers, aka President Trump. Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump listen as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks after being sworn in as the 47th President.(REUTERS)

Barron is the youngest of Donald Trump's children and his only child with Melania. He recently started college at New York University and has been living in the family's Trump Tower home. Melania, who has a tight bond with her son, had revealed in January that she intends to cater to her White House duties as well as her duties as a mother.

Read More: Donald Trump takes over first lady duties, redesigns Rose Garden and greets tours as Melania MIA

“Motherhood: The life-changing event that makes women invincible and exposed at the same time. It’s remarkable, really, that my son’s life creates unimaginable, unpredictable concerns and thrills for me, even until this day,” she said during her recent address.

The First Lady then took a dig at Trump, saying he doesn't experience the feelings she does.

"All caring mothers understand this rare feeling. Nothing against fathers, of course, but in my opinion, and I am sure everyone in this room agrees - only a mother can grasp this particular point."

Donald Trump, meanwhile, praised his wife's parenting of their youngest child. "I especially want to thank one of the best moms that I know that I've ever seen, sometimes she's almost too good," Trump said while addressing a gathering at the White House.

"She's so good with Barron that he's grown up strong and nice and he's a good boy, he's a good student, so I want to thank you. You've done a great job."

Donald and Melania Trump's Mother's Day confessions came days after a Washington Post journalist claimed that Barron is a critical reason the two are spending ‘more time together’.

“Barron is critical here too. Melania is enormously close to Barron and he is really into the fact that his father is president. Melania and Donald are now spending more time together and appearing as more of a couple than they have in the past. They’ve been in a bunker together and they’ve come out of it closer," Mary Jordan, who wrote The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, said.