Melissa Hortman’s private funeral service: Joe Biden, Tim Walz and others pay their respects

A private funeral service for Melissa Hortman, the former Minnesota House Speaker, and her husband Mark Hortman is being held on Saturday at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. The couple, along with their dog Gilbert, were killed in a brutal shooting earlier this month. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, former US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Joe Biden, Gwen Walz, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attend Melussa Hortman and her husband's funeral services. Alex Kormann/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(via REUTERS)

Who all attended Melissa Hortman's funeral service?

According to WCCO, the service began at 10:30 am CT, with coverage starting earlier. The event will also be re-aired in full at 7 pm. Earlier this month, on Friday, the Hortmans and their dog lay in state inside the Minnesota Capitol Rotunda, where people gathered from morning to evening to pay their respects. Melissa Hortman became the first woman in Minnesota history to receive this honor.

CBS reported that former US President Joe Biden visited the Rotunda on Friday to pay tribute to the late lawmaker. Former Vice President Kamala Harris, invited by the Hortmans' children, is also expected to attend Saturday's service, though she will not be speaking.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was among the first to visit the Rotunda. On the floor of the US House, Republican Majority Whip Tom Emmer praised Hortman’s bipartisan leadership, saying, “As speaker of the Minnesota House, she led with integrity and fostered bipartisan collaboration, even during the most challenging times in our state.”

DFL party chair Richard Carlbom described her as a devoted public servant. “Melissa Hortman represented the best of Minnesota,” he said. “She was a tireless, devoted public servant who deeply loved our state and devoted her life to making it a better place.”

Who was Melissa Hortman?

Hortman served 11 terms in the Minnesota House, representing District 34B, which includes Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Coon Rapids. First elected in 2004, she later became Speaker of the House and was widely respected for her negotiation skills and calm leadership. She and Mark leave behind two children.

What we know about the suspect

Authorities say 57-year-old Vance Boelter is behind the shootings. He’s accused of killing the Hortmans and their dog inside their Brooklyn Park home on June 14. It happened just 90 minutes after Boelter allegedly shot Democratic state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette at their home in Champlin, as per CBS.

The Hoffmans survived but remain hospitalized. Joe Biden also met them during his visit.

Boelter was arrested 36 hours after the shootings near his home in Sibley County. Officials called it the largest manhunt in state history. He now faces federal charges, including two counts of murder, stalking, and weapons violations. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life without parole.

