Mike Tyson makes shocking admission about Jake Paul fight: ‘I don't remember it’

Mike Tyson confessed he does not remember much of his fight against Jake Paul in a recent interview with Fox News Radio. The veteran boxer admitted to having a rather foggy memory of the highly anticipated bout, which was livestreamed on Netflix in November. Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)

Mike Tyson makes shocking admission about Jake Paul fight

Opening up on the contentious fight, where he landed just 18 punches through eight rounds, Tyson told the network, “I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little.”

The former champion explained that after the first round, all he could remember was—Paul “doing some kind of … I don’t know what he was doing”—he said while leaning forward, pretending to bow.

“And that’s the last thing I remember,” Tyson added, referring to the last few seconds of the final round when the YouTuber-turned-boxer bowed to him as a show of respect after winning the fight by unanimous decision.

ALSO READ: The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg sides with Musk amid RFK Jr's criticism of Ozempic, ‘Elon's right’

‘Why did I do that?’

The “Baddest Man on the Planet” admitted that the next day, he was baffled, wondering why he even went against the 27-year-old heavyweight champion. “The day after I woke up and said to my wife, ‘why did I do that?’ I just don’t know what the hell was going on,” Tyson recalled.

When asked about the impact of the fight on his body and whether he thought Paul was powerful, Tyson said, “I don’t remember it. But my body was really sore [after the fight]. My chest, my stomach was really sore.”

ALSO READ: Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper mocks Kamala Harris for spending $100k on ‘cardboard’ set: ‘I don't know how…’

Mike Tyson had ‘no regrets’ after Jake Paul fight

Tyson first addressed the bout a day after the fight with an emotional statement revealing his health issues. “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” he said, adding that he was “grateful” and had “no regrets to get in ring one last time.”

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs (11kg) in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” Tyson continued in the statement shared on X, to which Paul replied, “Love you Mike. It was an honor. You’re an inspiration to us all.”