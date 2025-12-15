Minecraft Realms down: Thousands of users report facing issues; how to solve ‘not loading’ error

Minecraft reportedly ran into problems on December 14, with thousands of users complaining about issues with Minecraft Realms. At the time of writing, 3,800 people were facing issues as per Downdetector. Minecraft Realm was reportedly down for many users on December 13. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Minecraft Realms are personal multiplayer servers that gamers can use to play with their friends. Several people reacted to the news of the outage. “I just wanted to play on realms bruh,” one person commented. Another added, "Realms are unstable. Don't sneak in. Just crashed into a tree while flying got, 'fetching Realms information' screen stuck on screen.”

Yet another said, “I can't open my realm, nor can I even play LAN. :/.”

Many people took their complaints to X as well. “Anybody else’s realm server won’t load?,” one person asked. Another added, “fix the realm servers pls and thank you.” Yet another person chipped in, saying, “Is anyone else having issues connecting to realms???! I have been trying for the past 34 minutes and looks like they have been down for 4 hours already”.

Downdetector noted gamers have been facing problems since 2:30 PM EST. Minecraft is yet to comment on the outage.

Minecraft Realms: How to fix ‘not loading’ error

In case players cannot join or connect to Minecraft Realm, there are some simple steps as outlined by the game's troubleshooting page. One has to “verify that the Realm is active, your device is supported, and you have the necessary subscriptions for online play.”

Some quick steps that can be followed include: Sign out and restart, Update to the latest Minecraft version, Verify your device is supported, Verify your online service subscription if you're on a console, check the Realms subscription, contact the Realm owner if you’re joining someone’s Realm to confirm with them that their Realms subscription is active and their Realm is open, and close and reopen the Realm.