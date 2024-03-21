Missouri girl charged with brutal assault on Kaylee Gain claims she's the real victim, launches fundraiser

While the St. Louis teen Kaylee Gain continues to battle for her life after a viral high school fight, the accused claims that she is the “real victim”, adding that she was "harassed and bullied" before the incident. Kaylee Gain remains unconscious in the hospital after she received severe head injuries during a terrible school fight.(X@@libsoftiktok)

In its exclusive report, Daily Mail reported that the family of the teenage girl charged with brutally attacking 16-year-old Gain has started seeking $150k in donations for her legal defence. They have launched a Change.org petition, urging the St Louis Juvenile Court to display “compassion” to the teen girl.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Calling her niece an honor student at Hazelwood East High School, the accused's aunt said that she was defending herself during the viral brawl that broke out on March 8 in Spanish Lakes, Missouri. She urged people to donate for the legal fees, claiming that “the situation was not as it appeared”.

The horrible video that went viral on the social media platforms shows Gain being repeatedly smashed on the floor, resulting in a potentially fatal skull fracture.

According to doctors, Gain is still unconscious nearly two weeks after the beating.

Also Read: Missouri girl brutally assaulted by black teen near Hazelwood East School, sparks calls to end ‘anti-white agenda’

GoFundMe removes the fundraiser, donations to be returned to donors

The fundraiser, which was pulled by GoFundMe, claimed that the 15-year-old accused was 'unfairly' portrayed as a bully and that she is a victim.

The family, which claims to have received 'racist death threats', launched the petition on March 16 and raised around $3,000 before the page was taken down.

However, the GoFundMe authorities have confirmed that donations will now be refunded to the donors.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a GoFundMe spokesman said: "I can confirm the fundraiser was removed and all donors have been refunded."

"GoFundMe's Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraising for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime".

The accused, who has been charged with felony assault, is currently under the custody of St Louis Family Court. Her hearing is scheduled for early April.

Also Read: Missouri man arrested for killing his mother after mistaking her for intruder: ‘He hasn’t stopped crying’

What's Kaylee's parents take?

The devastated parents of Kaylee have demanded justice but have appealed to other students not to retaliate against the suspected attacker.

In a statement through their lawyer, the family said that they won't learn about the extent of Kaylee's injuries until she wakes up. In order to meet her hospital expenses, the family has raised over $300,000 so far.

They informed that she has suffered a fractured skull that resulted in brain injury and she is yet to regain consciousness.