Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Missouri helicopter crash: Aircraft hits power lines, slams into barge on Mississippi River; Video surfaces

ByBhavika Rathore
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 11:17 pm IST

A helicopter crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River near Alton, Illinois, triggering a fire.

Emergency crews from both Missouri and Illinois rushed to the scene late Thursday morning after reports emerged of a helicopter crashing into a barge on the Mississippi River near Alton, Illinois, according to St. Louis' Fox 2. The collision reportedly sparked a fire upon impact. At around 1:15 p.m. ET, Alton PD told Newsweek, “We're working an active scene and have no comments at this time.”

A helicopter crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River near Alton, Illinois, triggering a fire.(Representative Image: Unsplash)
Also Read: Mississippi River helicopter crash: Fears of chemical leak in Alton after barge accident; 2 dead

2 reportedly dead in helicopter crash

According to KMOX, which is a St. Louis radio station, reported on Wednesday afternoon on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Two dead in helicopter crash on a barge on the Mississippi River near Alton." An update from the station revealed, “Fire is out. Two deceased were on the helicopter, not the barge. No other injuries,” as reported by Newsweek.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided as the story develops.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
