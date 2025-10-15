Mitt Romney says family is ‘heartbroken’ after sister-in-law Carrie's death, ‘She brought warmth and love’

Former presidential nominee and Utah senator Mitt Romney has spoken out after his sister-in-law’s death, saying his family is “heartbroken.” Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, was found dead on a street near a shopping mall parking garage in Valencia, California, at around 8:30 pm, according to TMZ. Carrie died just months after splitting from Romney’s brother. Mitt Romney says family is ‘heartbroken’ after sister-in-law Carrie's death (mittromney/Instagram)

“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of Carrie, who brought warmth and love to all our lives,” Romney said in a statement to People on Monday, October 13. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Mitt, who was the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007, ran for president in 2008, seeking the Republican nomination. However, he later went on to withdraw and endorse John McCain.

Mitt was the GOP nominee in the 2012 presidential election, but ultimately lost to Barack Obama. He then went on to serve as a US Senator for Utah from 2019 to January 2025.

Mitt announced in September 2-23 that he has decided not to seek re-election. He then officially retired when his term ended.

How did Carrie Elizabeth Romney die?

Carrie was discovered dead next to a parking garage in the Town Center area of the neighborhood, as reported by ABC News. According to preliminary investigation, she may have jumped or fallen from the garage.

Foul play does not appear to be involved in Carrie’s death, authorities said, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed Carrie’s cause of death as "deferred." Toxicology tests were pending.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s representative told the outlet that law enforcement responded at about 8:30 pm PT on Friday in the 24500 block of Town Center Drive in a Valencia parking garage. They confirmed that a woman jumped or fell from the parking structure. The garage, located near a Hyatt Regency hotel, is five stories.