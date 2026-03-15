'Hearing Mojtaba Khamenei not alive': Trump shares chilling claim on Iran Supreme Leader amid war

President Donald Trump provided an insight into Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's status. There have been claims that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son and successor was injured during US-Israel strikes. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed Mojtaba was ‘injured’ and ‘disfigured’. Iranian officials have reported that he was injured in the leg. President Donald Trump shared insights about Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. (X/@AZ_Intel_)

Trump was speaking to NBC News when he was asked about Iran's new Supreme Leader. The Republican president gave a crucial update “I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him."

While Trump called news of his death a ‘rumor’, the POTUS continued “I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender.”

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Mojtaba was chosen as the Supreme Leader after joint US-Israeli airstrikes killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

What Hegseth said about Mojtaba Khamenei Trump's remarks come after Hegseth already slammed Khamenei saying “Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders. Why a written statement? I think you know why. His father: dead; he’s scared, he’s injured, he’s on the run, and he lacks legitimacy.”

Mojtaba was supposed to deliver a statement but only written one was conveyed. Further a BBC Verify journalist noted that the photo on his new social media account was AI edited, all of which led to speculations about Mojtaba's whereabouts. Reports indicate he continues to be in Iran.