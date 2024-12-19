MrBeast to take over one of the Seven Wonders for an epic new YouTube challenge

YouTube sensation MrBeast has built an empire with his jaw-dropping challenges and viral videos, earning the title of the most-subscribed channel of all time. While MrBeast’s extravagant stunts have already wowed millions, his latest video takes things to a whole new level: renting out one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Egyptian Pyramids, for an unforgettable challenge. MrBeast, the YouTube sensation, plans to film a video exploring the Egyptian Pyramids after renting them for 100 hours. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(AP)

MrBeast rents out Egyptian Pyramids for new YouTube video

MrBeast recently appeared on Noah Lyles’ Beyond the Records podcast where he shared his idea for a new YouTube video. He said, “We got all three of the Pyramids of Egypt for 100 hours. I’m gonna do a video where they let me explore anywhere I want in the Pyramids.”

He further explained that in the video he and his friend would have the entire pyramids to themselves and they would “sleep in the pyramids”. He also shared that he is currently in talks with the Egytian government to bring his vision to life, as reported by Indy100.

He continued, “I’d never been inside of it. I want to just find secrets and go through all the rooms and tombs and that kind of stuff.” Thus he will be accompanied by his team and a tour guide who will explain the historical facts and knowledge about the monument to them. Moreover, he will be provided access to “rooms that no one's seen publicly."

MrBeast to bring ‘gadgets’ to sense ‘ghosts’

The YouTuber divulged, “I’m so excited because there are all these secret corridors deep below too. I don’t know what to expect.” Admitting that he is sceptical of paranormal activities inside the monument, his team will be carrying “all sorts of gadgets to sense out ghosts."

For years, MrBeast has captivated audiences with his larger-than-life challenges, building a massive and loyal following across multiple YouTube channels, including MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast 2, Beast Reacts, and MrBeast Philanthropy. With a combined total of 415 million subscribers, 270 million of which are dedicated to his main channel, his reach and influence in the digital space continue to grow, as reported by The Mirror.