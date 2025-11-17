MTG daughter's alarm over mom's safety amid Trump fallout sparks online uproar; ‘She is just cloaking herself…’

Marjorie Taylor Greene's daughter is concerned for her mother's safety as the MAGA congresswoman clashes with President Donald Trump regarding both the Jeffrey Epstein documents and his recent position on H1-B visas for foreign skilled workers. Marjorie Taylor Greene's safety is in question as her daughter highlights increasing threats linked to her disputes with Trump. (REUTERS)

Lauren Greene shared her mother's warnings, which are being exacerbated by the “most powerful man in the world,” on X, accompanied by the message, “Please pray for my mom's safety!”

This alarm follows MTG's statement that she has started receiving notifications from private security companies about increasing threats in the wake of her criticism of Trump.

Also Read: Epstein brother's huge statement - 'Bubba is not Bill Clinton,' it is…

Lauren Greene sparks uproar as Trump supporters react

Reacting to MTG's daughter plea, one X user asked Grok in the comment section, “@grok who is threatening her?”

“She should just resign,” another wrote.

“Please, it's all bullshit to draw attention and make people feel bad for her... trump took a bullet for all of us and your mom stabbed him in the back just like she did cheating on what use to be your family,” one Trump supporter wrote.

“She is in no physical danger. She is just cloaking herself with victimhood, so the media will sympathize and promote her,” the fourth person chimed in.

Also Read: Jasmine Crockett reacts to MTG-Trump fallout, offers her Granny's advice, ‘I told you…’

Here's what Marjorie Taylor Greene said about getting death threats

Taking to X, MTG wrote: “I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected.”

She mentioned that, similar to her own experience, numerous others who opposed Trump had encountered peril in the past due to their support for anti-Trump discourse: “Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time by the President of the United States.”

The rift between Greene and Trump became apparent on Friday when she blasted his decision not to disclose additional Epstein files, labeling it as “insanely the wrong direction to go.” Within a few hours, Trump retracted his endorsement in a post on Truth Social, stating, “I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia.” By Saturday morning, he further commented, “Marjorie 'Traitor' Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!”