‘Mysterious’ Joe Biden seems to ‘wander off’ into Amazon rainforest in viral video, netizens ask ‘Where is he going?’

The video was taken on Sunday at the conclusion of Biden's press conference from a forest area in Manaus, Brazil, where he discussed his government's effort in clean energy infrastructure and conservation.

In the video, Biden appears to go straight into the forest instead of pursuing the trail ahead of him as he turns and waves while standing at a platform sporting sunglasses and a loose-fitting outdoor shirt.

Internet reacts to Biden's viral video, wonders “where is he going?”

Taking to X, Pop culture news account @PopBase shared a 13-second footage, with the caption, “Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest.” The video has received over 26.1 million views, with several people inquiring where Biden has gone.

“Where is he going?,” one X user asked.

“He’s really doing all the side quests now that he can retire,” another wrote, with two sobbing emojis.

“Bruh did he just wave bye and disappear into the jungle?” third user chimed in, while the fourth one said, “This man is so mysterious. Where could he be heading off to now?”

Another version of the video was shared on X by longtime Biden critic @EndWokeness, who wrote, “Did the President of the United States just wander off into the Amazon?”

It is evident from watching the entire press conference video that the US President did not “wander off” into the Amazon; instead, he took an alternative route, which is not clearly apparent in the 13-second clip.

Biden and his memes

The critics of Biden, notably the campaign of Donald Trump, keep uploading such videos that seem to show the POTUS “wandering off,” suggesting that he is an elderly and unfit man.

Trump's campaign, @RNCResearch, shared a video in June showing Biden and other G7 leaders cheering a skydiving display. The president then goes left and approaches a man packing up a parachute, leaving the group of international officials behind. He was seen giving the man the thumbs up, though it is unclear what he said to him.

Meanwhile, Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, taps Biden on the shoulder and asks him to rejoin the group, where they gathered together for a photo opportunity.