Mysterious van trying to ram into protestors in Los Angeles? New videos emerge amid anti-ICE riots

A mysterious van was spotted in protest areas in Los Angeles on Sunday amid claims that the driver was trying to ram into crowds participating in the riots. ABC 7, on its live stream, reported that a shirtless driver almost crashed into a group of people and was also seen throwing objects out of the vehicle. A mysterious van was spotted going through protest areas in Los Angeles(Reuters)

At one time during the live-stream, the man was seen getting out of the vehicle before he was detained by LAPD officers.

“Breaking news a van trying to run down protester in Los Angeles, California,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached a video of the van driving through LA streets.

“Van circling around the LA protests. Please no shootings or rammings. Don't need them to have the optics,” another person added.

“Gunshots break out and man attempts to run over crowd in Los Angeles as Protestors attack man inside van,” a third local tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump urged authorities to make quick arrests in Los Angeles.

“Jim McDonnell, the highly respected LAPD Chief, just stated that the protesters are getting very much more aggressive, and that he would “have to reassess the situation,” as it pertains to bringing in the troops. He should, RIGHT NOW!!! Don’t let these thugs get away with this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” he said on Truth Social.

“ARREST THE PEOPLE IN FACE MASKS, NOW!” he further added.

This comes as tensions in Los Angeles escalated Sunday as thousands of protesters took to the streets in response to President Trump’s deployment of the National Guard.

The Guard was deployed specifically to protect federal buildings, including the downtown detention center where protesters concentrated.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said officers were “overwhelmed” by the remaining protesters. He said they included regular agitators who show up at demonstrations to cause trouble.

Nearby, at least four self-driving Waymo cars were set on fire, sending large plumes of black smoke into the sky and exploding intermittently as the electric vehicles burned. By evening, police had issued an unlawful assembly order shutting down several blocks of downtown Los Angeles.

