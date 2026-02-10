Nancy Guthrie case: Dan Bongino suggests 2 scary theories besides abduction, ‘Someone was at the house…’

Dan Bongino, who officially left his FBI deputy director role in January, has shared three theories of what may have happened to Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie. In a conversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Bongino suggested that there could be two other possibilities, besides an abduction, which is what authorities are considering the case to be. Nancy Guthrie case: Dan Bongino reveals 2 scary theories of what may have happened, if not an abduction (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook, photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Saying he sees “three possibilities,” Bongino said, “The first is that this was obviously a kidnapping—an intended kidnapping for a ransom payment. The second possibility is that this was just a crime that went awry. Someone was at the house, maybe it was a burglary, something went bad, and you have some bad actors committing another crime by requesting a ransom for something they didn’t do, just to take advantage of a situation like this.”

Read More | Savannah Guthrie had hidden message for mom Nancy's kidnapper? Ex-FBI agent decodes new video

He added, "The third possibility is that there may have been some kind of medical emergency or something, and maybe this was not a kidnapping. When you can’t find someone in a crime scene like this right away, within the first couple of days, you either have really good, surgical-type operators, or the story you’ve been told—or believed—might not be the story.”