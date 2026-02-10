Nancy Guthrie case: Dan Bongino suggests 2 scary theories besides abduction, ‘Someone was at the house…’
In a conversation with Sean Hannity, Dan Bongino suggested that there could be two other possibilities, besides an abduction, in the Nancy Guthrie case.
Dan Bongino, who officially left his FBI deputy director role in January, has shared three theories of what may have happened to Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie. In a conversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Bongino suggested that there could be two other possibilities, besides an abduction, which is what authorities are considering the case to be.
Saying he sees “three possibilities,” Bongino said, “The first is that this was obviously a kidnapping—an intended kidnapping for a ransom payment. The second possibility is that this was just a crime that went awry. Someone was at the house, maybe it was a burglary, something went bad, and you have some bad actors committing another crime by requesting a ransom for something they didn’t do, just to take advantage of a situation like this.”
He added, "The third possibility is that there may have been some kind of medical emergency or something, and maybe this was not a kidnapping. When you can’t find someone in a crime scene like this right away, within the first couple of days, you either have really good, surgical-type operators, or the story you’ve been told—or believed—might not be the story.”
Arizona police revealed on February 2 that Nancy was likely abducted from her Tucson house as she slept.
Latest updates
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has revealed that no suspects have been identified in the case, even as 'Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother remains missing after the ransom deadline has passed. “Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles connected to Nancy Guthrie,” the department wrote on X.
The deadline to pay the ransom in return for Nancy’s safe return has passed. The alleged ransom note for Nancy had listed a deadline of Monday at 5 pm Arizona time, or 7 pm Eastern, to pay the money in cryptocurrency. A previous deadline set on Thursday has already expired.
Savannah urged the public to help her in a new video posted to Instagram on Monday afternoon, admitting that the family is “at an hour of desperation.’’ “We believe our mom is still out there,” she said. “She was taken, and we don’t know where.”
She then requested anyone across the country to report anything suspicious that they believe may be connected to her mother’s disappearance.
