Nashville tornado watch: Warning in parts of Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky

A tornado watch is in place for most of middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky till 10 pm on Friday night. The National Weather Service announced “A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee until 10 PM CST.” The NWS said T-storms developing across the region might be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, their storm prediction center shared that a tornado watch had been issued for these areas, including northern Alabama. “T-storms developing across the region may be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Remain weather aware through the evening as this severe event unfolds,” they wrote on X.

Which areas could be impacted?

As per NWS Nashville, severe thunderstorms are in store for Dickson, Fairview and Ashland City, Tennessee, amid the tornado watch. This is until 4:30 PM CST.

The NWS also noted, “This severe-warned supercell near Dickson, TN is warned for damaging winds, and large hail. Not much of a concern for a tornado right now, but it is entering an environment that is becoming more conducive for tornadic storms. Those in the Nashville area should keep a close eye on this storm.”

The Nashville NWS said, “A line of showers and thunderstorms has started to push into the area. This line will continue to push east into the evening. Some of the storms could become severe with wind and hail being the primary threat but can't rule out a low tornado threat.”

Areas in Alabama likely to be impacted include Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, and Jackson counties.

Meanwhile, counties in Tennessee that could be impacted are Bedford, Bledsoe, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, Marion, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Morgan, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Robertson, Rutherford, Scott, Sequatchie, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson. A small part of southern Kentucky will also be impacted.