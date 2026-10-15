Navy Yard shooting update: First details on suspect; scary visuals emerge from Washington DC
An adult woman was reportedly shot near the intersection of Fourth and M streets SE in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, opposite Harris Teeter.
An adult woman was reportedly shot near the intersection of Fourth and M streets SE in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, opposite Harris Teeter on October 14. She was taken to a trauma center and was said to be conscious, but the seriousness of her injuries had not yet been determined.
Details on suspect emerge
Meanwhile, Fox 5 DC reporter Alison Papson shared preliminary details about the suspect on X. According to the lookout information, the suspect was described as a Black woman wearing a black shirt and driving a dark-colored Chevrolet with Maryland license plates reading #5GY4386.
“NAVY YARD SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of M St SE. A woman was shot around 5pm; she is conscious & breathing. Lookout for the suspect is a black female wearing a black shirt, operating a dark colored Chevy vehicle, with Maryland tags of #5GY4386,” Papson wrote in her post.
Federal personnel nearby reportedly heard the shots, as DC police officers, National Guard troops and federal agents remained on-site following the incident.
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Police cordon off shooting scene
Footage shared on X after the incident showed police securing the scene, with numerous emergency response vehicles gathered in the area and sirens sounding.
Security personnel were also seen directing pedestrians and motorists away from the cordoned-off section and advising them to use alternative routes.
Police investigate Navy Yard shooting
Investigators were concentrating their efforts around a bus stop near the intersection. Authorities received the report at approximately 5 p.m.
According to local media outlet DC News Now, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) stated that officers arriving at the scene found an adult woman who was conscious and breathing but had sustained a gunshot wound.
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“Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound,” MPD said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More