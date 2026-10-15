Navy Yard shooting update: First details on suspect; scary visuals emerge from Washington DC

Meanwhile, Fox 5 DC reporter Alison Papson shared preliminary details about the suspect on X. According to the lookout information, the suspect was described as a Black woman wearing a black shirt and driving a dark-colored Chevrolet with Maryland license plates reading #5GY4386.

An adult woman was reportedly shot near the intersection of Fourth and M streets SE in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, opposite Harris Teeter on October 14. She was taken to a trauma center and was said to be conscious, but the seriousness of her injuries had not yet been determined.

“NAVY YARD SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting on the 400 block of M St SE. A woman was shot around 5pm; she is conscious & breathing. Lookout for the suspect is a black female wearing a black shirt, operating a dark colored Chevy vehicle, with Maryland tags of #5GY4386,” Papson wrote in her post.

Federal personnel nearby reportedly heard the shots, as DC police officers, National Guard troops and federal agents remained on-site following the incident.

Also read | Who is Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke? Diddy injured in prison fight with Jamaican drug lord