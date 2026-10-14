New London: Shooting reported at Garfield Avenue, nearby schools in Connecticut city reportedly on alert; scary visuals emerge

A shooting reportedly took place at Garfield Avenue, in New London, Connecticut, on October 13. Schools near the area were reportedly on alert amid the news of the shooting. Photos shared by locals showed heavy police presence in New London, amid reports of a shooting there. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A local news page on Facebook reported that one person was killed in the shooting, there is no official confirmation of the same. The New London Police Department is yet to comment on the matter.

“Breaking News! Murder on Garfield Avenue. One person died as the result of two gunshots...one to the head, one to the chest,” they wrote, and shared a photo showing massive police presence there.