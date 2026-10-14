New London: Shooting reported at Garfield Avenue, nearby schools in Connecticut city reportedly on alert; scary visuals emerge
Schools near Garfield Avenue in New London, Connecticut, were reportedly on alert on October 13 amid reports of a shooting there.
A shooting reportedly took place at Garfield Avenue, in New London, Connecticut, on October 13. Schools near the area were reportedly on alert amid the news of the shooting.
A local news page on Facebook reported that one person was killed in the shooting, there is no official confirmation of the same. The New London Police Department is yet to comment on the matter.
“Breaking News! Murder on Garfield Avenue. One person died as the result of two gunshots...one to the head, one to the chest,” they wrote, and shared a photo showing massive police presence there.
A local New London group also saw people post about the incident.
“SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE….high police presence in area searching. there appears to have been a murder in the Garfield Apartments. Victim reported to have been shot in head and chest,” they wrote and shared photos from the scene. However, these details have not been confirmed by authorities.
What happened at Garfield Avenue?
A person was reportedly killed in a shooting at Garfield Avenue, New London. Eastern CT News reported on the incident even as many commented online. “Shooting on Garfield daylight is crazy,” one wrote. Another added “Shooting on Garfield”.
Several people reacted to the news of the reported shooting. “Garfield hasn't changed at all,” one wrote. Another shared details of a reported assault nearby and wondered if the incidents were related. “And an assault on the corner of Clark Lane and Chester street,” they said, sharing a scanner screenshot.
It remains unclear if the incidents are related.
Nearby schools on alert amid reported shooting
Nearby schools were reportedly on alert amid the reported shooting on Garfield Avenue. “School is still in a “secure building” status so early dismissal is not an option. Plan accordingly and expect delays if picking up your student,” one wrote.
Another said “Secure building lifted just now.” The nearby schools include Bennie Dover and New London High School Multi-Magnet Campus.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More