New York Real ID deadline approaching: What happens after May 7?

Real ID would be strictly mandatory for U.S. citizens from May 7 onwards. Citizens who want to access domestic commercial flights, federal buildings, or military installations will need to show a Real ID, starting from May 7. The Real ID is an additional security measure that was mandated by federal law under the Real ID Act of 2005.

When is the deadline for the state of New York?

New York, just like other states, also has the Real ID deadline on May 7, 2025. If you reside in New York and your ID doesn't have a star on the upper-right corner of the card or says “Federal Limits Apply”, it's a standard ID and won't be accepted at US airports from May 7. To get one right now, you need to show and verify extra documentation to your state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or driver's license agency.

Visit the website at https://www.dhs.gov/real-id where the TSA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security offer useful information regarding Real ID.

What happens after May 7?

Starting May 7, 2025, you must present a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID, or another federally approved form of identification, to board domestic commercial flights or access restricted federal facilities.

Acceptable alternatives include a US passport, passport card, permanent resident card (green card), Department of Defense ID, or other TSA-approved IDs. A Social Security card is not valid for these purposes.

Without a Real ID or an acceptable alternative, you will be denied boarding for domestic flights or entry to restricted federal facilities.

How is Real ID different?

Instead of an American flag, Real IDs are marked with a black or gold-colored star on the upper-right-hand corner of the card – be it a driver's licence or state ID.

Is having a Real ID mandatory?

It’s not a rigid requirement to update the driver’s license to be compliant with Real ID, but if one doesn’t, they won’t be able to use it as verification proof when they try to board a plane or visit a federal building. May 7 is when the law will be enforced and every TSA security personnel by the General Services Administration (GSA) has to accept only Real ID-compliant identification documents for access.