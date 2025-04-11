Menu Explore
Real ID: Required documents and how to book your online appointment

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2025 10:10 PM IST

Applying requires specific documents, and appointments should be scheduled through the state DMV

With the federal Real ID deadline set for May 7, 2025, US residents who plan to board domestic flights or access certain federal facilities must ensure they have a Real ID-compliant driver's license or identification card.

US citizens must make sure they have a driver's license or identification card that complies with Real ID by May 7, 2025, the federal Real ID deadline, in order to board domestic flights or access certain federal facilities.(Unsplash/representative)
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended this requirement multiple times, but this is currently the firm deadline. Here's what you need to know about applying for a Real ID, the required documents, and how to schedule your appointment.

Also read: From REAL ID to passport: Full list of acceptable US citizenship proof documents

What is a Real ID?

A Real ID is a federally accepted form of identification issued by states that meets heightened security standards set by the REAL ID Act of 2005. It looks like a standard driver’s license but includes a star in the upper portion to signify compliance.

Starting May 7, 2025, you’ll need a Real ID (or another federally accepted form of ID like a passport) to:

*Fly on commercial domestic flights

*Enter secure federal facilities

*Access military bases

Documents Required to Apply

To get a Real ID, you must provide original or certified copies of documents from these categories:

*Proof of identity: Valid passport, birth certificate, or permanent resident card

*Social Security number: Social Security card, W-2, or pay stub with full SSN

*Proof of US residency: Two documents such as utility bills, rental agreements, or bank statements with your current address

*Name change documentation: If applicable, bring a marriage certificate or court order

Photocopies and laminated documents may not be accepted.

How to book an appointment

Most states require in-person visits to apply for a Real ID. Appointments can be scheduled online through your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website. You’ll need to:

*Select your location

*Choose a date and time

*Bring all required documents

*Walk-ins may be allowed in some locations, but appointments are highly recommended due to demand and document review time.

Also read: Passport? Check. Respect? Mandatory. Your responsibilities as a tourist

Without a Real ID by the May 7, 2025 deadline, travelers will need an alternative form of ID, like a passport, to board domestic flights. For more details or to book your appointment, visit your state DMV.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
