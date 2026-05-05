Nick Fuentes rips Tucker Carlson after journalist says he regrets interviewing him, ‘What kind of person does that?’

“Tucker invited me to dinner and interviewed me. Very friendly. The next day, he texted that it was really interesting and he enjoyed it,” Fuentes wrote on X.

Far-right extremist Nick Fuentes has called out Tucker Carlson , saying the journalist initially told him he enjoyed interviewing him, but later changed the narrative. In October 2025, the former Fox News host hosted an interview with Fuentes, where the two discussed their views on Israel and Judaism. During the lengthy conversation, the two ripped “Christian Zionists” while denouncing American conservatives who back Israel.

“Ever since then he has been going around telling people it was all a ruse to “expose me” & that he regrets it,” he added. “What kind of person does that?”

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What did Tucker Carlson say about his interview with Nick Fuentes? Carlson expressed his regret over interviewing Fuentes. Reflecting on the widely criticized sit-down, Carlson said during a conversation with The New York Times, “I wish I hadn’t done the Fuentes interview.”

“Yeah, it was totally not worth it. It was kind of interesting, I guess. But I added to the distraction,” he added.

Carlson said that the controversy derailed his intended focus.

He said, “What I really wanted to talk about was where we were going in this war with Iran. And I spent like a month getting calls from people being like, ‘You’re a Nazi!’ And I wish I hadn’t done that.”

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However, Carlson also noted that the interview did not cross a moral line for him.

“It didn’t imperil my soul,” he said. “I’ve interviewed far worse people than Nick Fuentes.”

Pointing to people like former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who is the current U.S. ambassador to Israel, he said, “Far worse person than Nick Fuentes, hurt many more people than Nick Fuentes. Same with [Sen.] Ted Cruz.”

Defending his broader approach to interviewing controversial figures, Carlson said, “I interview people I disagree with all the time, and often I’m polite to them, including war criminals.”