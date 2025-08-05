No more soda or candy with food stamps in these states: SNAP rule change explained

Sodas, candy, and junk food will no longer be eligible for food stamps. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signed six new food choice state waivers in this regard. Twelve states have signed the new food choice waivers. Image for representation(Pixabay)

It is is part of the Donald Trump government's push towards ‘Make America Healthy Again’ (MAHA). The waivers will change the statutory definition of food for purchase for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP).

“It is incredible to see so many states take action at this critical moment in our nation’s history and do something to begin to address chronic health problems. President Trump has changed the status quo, and the entire cabinet is taking action to Make America Healthy Again. At USDA, we play a key role in supporting Americans who fall on hard times, and that commitment does not change. Rather, these state waivers promote healthier options for families in need,” Rollins said.

“For years, SNAP has used taxpayer dollars to fund soda and candy—products that fuel America’s diabetes and chronic disease epidemics,” Kennedy noted, adding, “These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program and empower states to lead the charge in protecting public health. I thank the governors who have stepped up to request waivers, and I encourage others to follow their lead. This is how we Make America Healthy Again.”

What does the new SNAP rule mean

Earlier SNAP recipients could buy anything with the food stamps except alcohol, tobacco, hot and prepared foods, and personal care products.

Rollins, meanwhile, said that 20 percent of SNAP dollars are spent on sugary drinks, salty snacks, pre-packaged desserts, and sugary treats. “The number one purchase by SNAP recipients is sugary drinks,” she said.

Which states signed the SNAP waiver

The states which had signed this waiver today are West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. Previously, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, and Utah had signed the waivers.

This takes the total to 12 states. The new waivers will go into effect in 2026.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, meanwhile, expressed hope that all 50 states would sign the waiver. “I hope to see all 50 states join this bold commonsense approach. For too long, the root causes of our chronic disease epidemic has been addressed with lip service only. It’s time for powerful changes to our nation’s SNAP program. The goal is simple—reduce mass suffering from diabetes, obesity, and other long term medical conditions. I applaud the leadership of Secretaries Rollins and Kennedy, and President Trump in going bold,” he said.