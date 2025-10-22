ChatGPT Atlas browser by OpenAI: Release date, platforms and how you can download it easily

OpenAI has just launched ChatGPT Atlas, which is a new web browser powered by AI. It is built around the company’s popular ChatGPT chatbot. The main objective of this browser is to make web browsing more interactive and efficient, allowing users to complete their tasks, do research and access information faster, as per the company’s official website. ChatGPT Atlas browser by OpenAI: Release date, platforms and how to download it easily(REUTERS)

Key features of ChatGPT Atlas browser

• ChatGPT Sidebar: In this new feature, users can open a ChatGPT sidebar in any window to summarize content, compare products, analyze data, and answer questions, which will make the task performance more easy.

• Agent Mode: With this new mode, ChatGPT can complete tasks from start to finish, such as planning events, shopping online, or researching documents. This will help in managing tasks efficiently and saving time.

• Browser Memory: ChatGPT can remember browsing context and past chats, allowing users to ask questions like, “Summarize the job postings I viewed last week.” Memories are private, optional, and fully controllable.

Safety and privacy measures

OpenAI has built several safeguards:

• Agent mode cannot run code, download files, or access other apps on your device.

• Sensitive actions, like logging into financial accounts, require user approval.

• Users can browse in logged-out mode, clear history, and manage browser memories to control data privacy.

OpenAI advises caution when using agent mode and monitoring AI actions to prevent accidental or malicious behavior.

OpenAI Atlas browser: Availability and download

Atlas is available globally on macOS from October 21, for Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users. Business, Enterprise, and Edu users can access it if enabled by their plan administrator. Versions for Windows, iOS, and Android are expected soon. Users can import bookmarks, passwords, and browsing history from their current browser, as per Reuters.

The future of AI browsing

The launch of Atlas adds to the growing field of AI browsers competing with Google Chrome, Perplexity’s Comet, and Opera’s Neon. OpenAI plans future updates, it said in its announcement, including multi-profile support, improved developer tools, and better integration with apps, making web browsing more personalized and efficient.

FAQs

1. What is ChatGPT Atlas?

ChatGPT Atlas is an AI-powered web browser by OpenAI that lets users browse smarter, summarize content, and automate tasks using ChatGPT.

2. When will ChatGPT Atlas be available?

ChatGPT Atlas is available today on macOS for Free, Plus, Pro, and Go users. Versions for Windows, iOS, and Android will be released soon.

3. How can I download ChatGPT Atlas?

You can download ChatGPT Atlas from chatgpt.com/atlas and import bookmarks, passwords, and browsing history from your current browser.