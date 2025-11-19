Paris Hilton reacts to shocking claim Ghislaine Maxwell tried to hire her for Epstein 'I'm such a good…'

Paris Hilton has addressed a shocking claim that Ghislaine Maxwell, who served as late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's right-hand woman, tried to hire her for the him, within a year of the hotel heiress's high school graduation. Paris Hilton was photographed at the Anand Jon Fashion Show on September 18, 2000, engaging in conversation with now-President Donald Trump and Maxwell.(REUTERS)

In order to prepare a song for Epstein's 40th birthday, Maxwell recruit a composer Christopher Mason, who claimed in the 2020 documentary series “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” that he had heard she had a perverted desire to hire Hilton from another acquaintance, NY POST reported.

Maxwell is accused of assisting in the grooming of several young girls who were subsequently abused by Epstein.

Hilton was photographed at the Anand Jon Fashion Show on September 18, 2000, engaging in conversation with now-President Donald Trump and Maxwell, according to NY POST. At that time, Hilton was merely 19 years old and had completed her studies at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Manhattan the previous year.

Paris Hilton reacts to shocking Maxwell hiring claims

Although Hilton did not refute Maxwell's alleged malicious intentions, she implied that the evening of their encounter was, evidently, quite forgettable.

In a recent interview with The Times, Hilton stated, “I don't even remember ever meeting her.” The hotel chain heiress further hinted that her name may only be a ploy to create headlines on an already hot issue.

“I'm such a good clickbait name,” the former reality star, 44, added.

Here's what Christopher Mason said

In the docuseries, Mason elaborated that during the trip to the fashion show in New York City, Maxwell was “scouring” the city for “younger girls” to date Jeffrey.

At that moment, it appeared somewhat “naughty,” he remarked.

When Maxwell noticed Hilton from a distance at “a party,” Mason stated that her immediate thought was that the 19-year-old would “be perfect for Jeffrey” and requested his friend to facilitate an introduction.

It remains uncertain whether the party he referred to was the Anand Jon Fashion Show or a celebration following it.

Epstein estate documents

Hilton's interview comes a week after the House Oversight Committee made available over 20,000 pages of documents from Epstein's estate, which included emails suggesting that Trump possessed a more comprehensive knowledge of Epstein's misconduct than was previously asserted. The President, however, has denied any wrongdoing and insisted that House Republicans “should vote to release the Epstein files” since the party has “nothing to hide.”