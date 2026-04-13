Peter Magyar’s rare Trump praise emerges after Viktor Orban's Hungary election loss

Peter Magyar on Sunday beat a pro-Trump PM Viktor Orban in the Hungarian elections in a historic feat. The 45-year-old pro-European, conservative-liberal leader will now take oath in the coming week. Orban, who lost power after 16 years, conceded his defeat, saying: “I congratulated the victorious party. We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition." Peter Magyar had praised Donald Trump back in 2025 (AP and AFP)

For Orban, the loss is a major blow. The 62-year-old had won endorsements from President Donald Trump and some top European conservatives. It's not yet clear whether Magyar’s Tisza party will have the two-thirds majority in parliament to govern without a coalition. With 77% of the vote counted, it had more than 53% support to 38% for Orban’s governing Fidesz party.

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Magyar himself was an Orban loyalist. He broke off with the Fidesz leader in February 2024 over a scandal involving a presidential pardon for a man convicted of covering up child sexual abuse. The controversy led to resignations of President Katalin Novak and Magyar's ex-wife, Justice Minister Judit Varga. Magyar accused the government of 'hiding behind women's skirts' and sacrificing them to protect the regime.

Now, the focus shifts to Magyar's balancing of Europe and the US's relationship. While the EU member and lawyer has not publicly addressed his relationship with Trump, he had on multiple occassions tweeted about the American presidnet.

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Peter Magyar’s posts about Trump Back in November 2025, Magyar had praised Trump, slamming Orban's policies.

“What is the difference between Donald Trump @POTUS and Viktor Orbán? Donald Trump has never been afraid to stand up for open, straightforward debates with his political opponents. @PM_ViktorOrban hasn't dared to do this for 20 years. Donald Trump has never represented foreign interests. Viktor Orbán has been doing this for a very long time. Every decision Donald Trump makes serves the interests of American companies. For Viktor Orbán, only his oligarchs matter,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.