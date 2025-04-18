Phasmophobia Cursed Hollow event: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to complete it quickly

Phasmophobic Cursed Hollow Easter Event is officially live, so if you’ve just launched it on Steam or on you favourite console recently and started to smell ghosts, hear running in the bushes, and begin finding mysterious pointed twig piles… you’re not hallucinating. This limited-time event, from April 17 to May 1, allows ghost hunters to go into some spooky seasonal fun with unique objectives and spookiness. Players must choose specific maps with a leafy nest icon to progress in the Cursed Hollow event, including 9 designated locations.(Reddit/Phasmophobia)

Here’s how to breeze through the Cursed Hollow Easter Event

Step 1: Choose the right maps

When you’re at the main menu, check the map board for a leafy nest icon—that’s your signal that the map is part of the Cursed Hollow event. Only those maps count toward event progress.

There are 9 maps in the event rotation:

13 Willow Street

6 Tanglewood Drive

10 Ridgeview Court

42 Edgefield Road

Grafton Farmhouse

Bleasdale Farmhouse

Point Hope

Camp Woodwind

Maple Lodge Campsite

Stick to these if you want your ghost-hunting efforts to count.

Step 2: Identify the correct ghost

To identify the ghost type, you’ll need to collect three pieces of evidence. Use your tools wisely—the EMF Reader, Spirit Box, UV Light, Thermometer, Ghost Writing Book, and DOTS Projector are your best friends here.

Tick the clues off in your journal. Once all three are logged, the game will point you toward the correct ghost.

{Tips: Understand the traits of each ghost type. For instance, Mimics create fake ghost orbs, while Wraiths are known for avoiding salt footprints. When uncertain between two ghost types, use their specific behaviours as tests to narrow down your options, rather than making a random guess.}

Step 3: Knock out optional objectives

Every contract gives you three bonus tasks. These might include:

“Cleanse the area near the ghost using Incense”

“Have a member of your team witness a ghost event”

“Detect a ghost presence using a Motion Sensor”

Even if you get the ghost ID wrong, these objectives still count toward your event bar.

Step 4: Reveal forest minions

Look for Minion nests—small piles of twigs and eggs tucked in odd places like corners or behind furniture.

To reveal a Forest Minion: Place or shine a DOTS Projector near the nest. Then, you’ll see it appear through the DOTS if one's hiding there.

Keep in mind, don’t hang around too long after placing your DOT.

Find as many Minions as you can per map. The more you discover, the closer you are to completing the event!