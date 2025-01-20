Planned Parenthood warns ‘road ahead will be difficult’ as Trump takes office today

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America has expressed concerns about the “difficult road ahead,” with Donald Trump just hours away from being sworn in as president. In a statement released Monday, the nonprofit organization said that Inauguration Day is of “profound uncertainty and unwavering determination.” FILE - Anti-abortion supporters gather outside the Planned Parenthood clinic on June 4, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(AP)

Planned Parenthood warns of ‘difficult road ahead’ in Inauguration Day statement

Planned Parenthood president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson expressed fears surrounding the incoming Trump administration and its impact on the organisation and the “communities we serve,” according to NBC News.

Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Biden welcomes US President-elect at White House

“Many are wrestling with anxiety about what the future holds. While we can’t predict what the coming days, weeks, or months will bring, one thing remains certain: Planned Parenthood will hold firm, fighting relentlessly against every attempt to undermine or take away access to trusted, affordable, and essential sexual and reproductive health care,” Johnson said.

Donald Trump oath ceremony LIVE: Trump to declare national emergency at border, says official

Johnson added that “the road ahead will be difficult, but we are tougher than any challenge we face. Planned Parenthood has never backed down from a fight, and we won’t start now.”

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, Paula Thornton Greear, also spoke out against Trump's anti-abortion views, noting “reproductive healthcare is rooted in something deeper than politics,” as reported by Wemu.org