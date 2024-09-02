Polls show Harris turning the tables on Trump in an otherwise close fight ahead of Labour Day 2024

The presidential race has significantly transformed since President Joe Biden's exit in July. Despite making gains on his original Democratic rival, Donald Trump is sliding back in the electoral contest against Kamala Harris. This combination of file pictures created on August 3, 2024 shows US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaking on March 26, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina; and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking in the first presidential debate with US President Joe Biden in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (AFP)

According to the national and state polls released ahead of the 2024 Labour Day weekend, present-day Vice President Harris has a narrow lead over Trump in the presidential battleground, with two months to go until D-day.

Kamala Harris doing significantly better in the battleground than Joe Biden before his exit from the race

As reported by NBC News, Harris is doing better than her Republican nemesis within the margins of error on almost every national survey.

The PewResearch describes a margin or error as “how close we can reasonably expect a survey result to fall relative to the true population value.”

Trump, on the other hand, is notably maintaining a near-constant 47%. The Wall Street Journal poll shows him at 47% nationally, as do the EPIC-MRA Michigan poll and the Bloomberg/Morning Consult surveys in Georgia and Michigan. Either way, the poll numbers have witnessed a reversal of fate since Biden dropped out of the race. However, it's hard to say if Kamala Harris' narrow edge over Trump will stay the same or start settling down over time.

Swing state polls

According to the Bloomberg/Morning Consult polls, Harris has overtaken Trump within the margin of error in Georgia (50%), Michigan (49%), Nevada (50%) and Pennsylvania (51%). In contrast, she's ahead of the Republican candidate outside the margin of error in Wisconsin (53%). On the contrary, they're tied in Arizona and North Carolina. This starkly contrasts the picture cast on the polls during Biden's re-election campaign, as he could barely tap Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

Before Harris took over the bidding ticket for this year's elections, Biden was still falling behind Trump even prior to the June 27 debate fiasco. Irrespective of how he trailed Trump by thin margins in the Great Lakes swing states and larger differences in the Sun Belt, Harris is evidently performing better and deemed a more trusted leader everywhere.

The Wall Street Journal, Quinnipiac and Suffolk/USA Today polls also show her in the lead with the respective percentages: 48%, 49%, and 48%. Meanwhile, Trump stands at 47%, 48% and 43% in these polls.